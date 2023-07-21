TelevisaUnivision Had Q2 Leap, But How Responsible Was Radio?

Spanish-language media conglomerate TelevisaUnivision has reported an 11% increase in consolidated total revenue for Q2, while still keeping audio-specific figures hidden. In a Thursday release, the company announced revenue of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

In the audio space, TelevisaUnivision owns and operates 39 broadcast radio stations and the Uforia digital platform.

Advertising revenue showed an overall growth of 10%, with a 1% increase in the US due to the strength in national advertising and momentum in streaming. In contrast, Mexico’s advertising revenue showed a significant boost of 29%.

Subscription and licensing revenue also saw a positive trend, increasing by 14%. The 10% growth in the US is attributable to the success of the company’s streaming service ViX’s premium tier and pricing growth on linear subscribers, which has been partially offset by linear subscriber declines. Mexico witnessed a remarkable growth of 27% due to the performance of ViX’s premium tier, as well as increases in linear subscribers and pricing.

Regarding cash flow and balance sheet status, TelevisaUnivision reported a cash outflow from operating activities of $21 million, in contrast to $187 million cash inflow in the same quarter last year. Capital expenditures for the first half of 2023 stood at $97 million, up from $52 million in the previous year. The company concluded the quarter with $346 million cash in hand, and the leverage ratio, or net debt to OIBDA, was stable at 5.9X, the same as the previous quarter ending March 31, 2023.