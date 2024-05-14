Steve Murphy Grabs General Manager Role At Louisville’s Aircom

Aircom Media has named Steve Murphy as Vice President and General Manager. In this new role, Murphy will lead Aircom’s Louisville radio stations, 104.7 WLOU and 101.9 WLLV, as well as WMYO-TV. He previously served as the company’s Vice President of Sales. He succeeds Archie Dale.

Before joining Aircom, he served as General Sales Manager and President of a private equity firm, where he developed skills in sales, marketing, and advertising. Murphy has more than three decades of experience in radio and television.

Formerly the New Albany Broadcasting Company, Aircom broadcasts to the Kentucky and Southern Indiana markets.

Aircom Co-Owner and President David Smith said, “Steve Murphy’s appointment to Vice President and General Manager gives us a significant advantage in the Louisville market. His extensive background in radio and TV, coupled with his proven track record in business development, make him the ideal person to lead our properties to greater levels of success.”

Steve Murphy expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, saying, “I am thrilled to lead such esteemed radio and television stations. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to propel WLOU, WLLV, and WMYO-TV to even greater success, while delivering unparalleled value to our clients, listeners, and viewers.”