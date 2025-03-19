Edison Launches Download Metrics Service with SoundStack

Edison Research has partnered with SoundStack to introduce Edison Download Metrics, a new service providing precise podcast download analytics for publishers. The service offers opt-in access to IAB v2.2-compliant download data for standardized measurement.

Edison reports one major, yet unnamed, podcast network has already implemented the new metrics, with several more set to join in 2025. Edison Podcast Metrics continues to measure overall podcast reach and audience behavior in the US and UK, while Edison Download Metrics provides a direct measurement of downloads, offering a more detailed view of podcast performance.

Edison Research Senior Vice President Melissa Kiesche said, “We see this as the next step in Edison Research’s efforts to provide data to the podcasting industry worldwide that helps bring more advertising dollars into the space. While our survey of 20,000 podcast listeners each year provides the most complete look at the totality of actual listening to all podcasts in the U.S., our new download counting service, powered by SoundStack’s industry-leading tech, will provide deeper information to subscribers, especially for smaller and short-run shows.”

SoundStack Chief Strategy Officer Rockie Thomas said, “We are excited to bring the technical infrastructure and data that allows Edison to deliver an independent, third-party measurement solution to help the podcasting industry grow.”