Carr, Gomez Praise Geoffrey Starks as He Preps FCC Exit

Geoffrey Starks’ fellow FCC Commissioners are speaking out following his announcement of his impending resignation from the agency. Starks stated his intention to step down later this spring, marking a significant shift in the Commission’s leadership.

With Starks stepping down, Commissioner Anna Gomez will become the FCC’s ranking Democrat. She took the opportunity to praise his tenure, commenting, “I want to thank Commissioner Starks for his dedicated service to our country and his invaluable contributions to the FCC. His expertise on national security issues and his deep understanding of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau have been instrumental in advancing the agency’s mission. Throughout his remarkable career in public service, Commissioner Starks has demonstrated unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and strengthening our communications networks.”

“I wish him the very best in his future endeavors and look forward to our continued friendship,” she added.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said, “I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to my friend and colleague Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. He has had a tremendous run in public service. From senior leadership roles at the Department of Justice and in the Commission’s own Enforcement Bureau to serving as the Senior Democrat on the Federal Communications Commission, the American people have benefited greatly from Commissioner Starks’ public service.”

“Commissioner Starks led many of the FCC’s national security initiatives, and I welcomed the chance to work closely with him on important matters, including promoting new innovations, protecting consumers, and bringing families across the digital divide. Commissioner Starks put in the work and leaves an impressive legacy of accomplishments in public service. I always learned a lot from him and benefited from the many events we held together.”

With an early Republican majority, Starks’ resignation could accelerate Chairman Carr’s deregulatory push, including potential changes to ownership limits in broadcasting.

No statement has been released by GOP Commissioner Nathan Simington regarding Starks’ departure.

Starks has pledged to remain engaged with the agency’s work over the coming weeks, working alongside Carr and his colleagues to advance the Commission’s objectives before his official departure.