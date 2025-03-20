2025 Radio Mercury Awards Extend Call For Radio’s Best Creative

RAB has extended the submission window for the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards, recognizing excellence in radio creative. This year’s entrants can compete across 19 categories, including new awards to reflect the evolving radio and audio landscape.

Originally due by April 1, entries are now extended by two weeks to Tuesday, April 15.

Finalists will be revealed in May. The winners, chosen by a panel of final-round judges, will be honored during a live event at historic Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday, June 5.

The 34th annual awards are introducing new categories like “Single Streaming Spot,” “Streaming Campaign,” “Use of Directing in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot,” “Innovative Use of Broadcast Radio or Digital Audio,” and “Single Spot Airing on a Podcast.”

These additions were developed under the guidance of Chief Judge Chad Broude, co-founder and co-chief creative officer of Highdive Advertising, along with the Radio Mercury Awards advisory council and RAB’s Board of Directors.

Returning categories such as “Use of Humor in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot” and “Broadcast Radio Campaign” will also be included, leading up to the grand prize, Best of Show.

More information and links for award submissions are available on the Radio Mercury Awards site.