Women To Watch: Anna Marie; B105, Cincinnati

Anna Marie is Co-Host of the Jesse & Anna Morning Show on Hubbard Broadcasting’s B105 (WUBE), in her hometown of Cincinnati. She attended Ohio Media School and finished in 2015. Her first official job was in Muncie, IN, at Cumulus Media’s Nash FM 102.5 (WMDH).

“The program director who hired me eventually told me that he knew I would need to learn a lot, but the interview lasted a full day, and he said I NEVER stopped talking,” explains Anna. “He said my personality and eagerness were really the only things that got me the spot”

“I started out with a co-host, Colin Matthews, and we did the show together for four years until he decided to pursue other things. They eventually hired my second co-host, Annie Fox in 2020. We did the show together for two years until my contract was up and I decided to quit and pursue Cincinnati’s WUBE B105 with Hubbard Broadcasting.”

“B105 was the Country station I grew up listening to along with their sister station, WKRQ Q102. A goal I set for myself from the beginning was to get on-air at B105. I had a connection from media school. One of my teachers was now on the morning show at Q102 and he helped me get my foot in the door. I landed the afternoon show on B105 with Jesse Tack who was solo at the time. Two years later, the company promoted us to Mornings. Fun fact: I actually tried to pursue B105 three years prior but ended up signing another contract in Muncie. Cincinnati told me to reach out in three years – and I did. It worked!”

According to Anna, she and Jesse produce their show together. “We work together to create all of our own content,” she says. “I also put together our show podcast, create the radio station’s weekly email blast, and schedule music for our HD2 station (purely for the fact of saying ‘I know how to do that’). I have several endorsements that require me to record spots and do social media. I help out with social media for the station, record a ‘Where to B’ segment each weekend that highlights what’s going on, and voice track a shift once a weekend. I think that’s all???? Oh, For kicks and giggles, I host a trivia night once a week at a local food hall. So many things!”

Jesse and Anna play a big role in the community. “We are Cincinnati’s connection to the country music world,” she says. “B105 has some of the best branding in the business and we take pride in networking and connecting which helps us get what we need for our listeners (ex: artist interviews, concert tickets, autographed items for charities, etc.).

“We are also a resource for anything local. Every jock on the station is willing to go out to a local event and emcee or volunteer their time in other ways. We all try to be seen in the community and truly connect with listeners. I personally make it a priority to say yes to as many local community events as possible. It may seem small or even take a while for people to notice… but I think it goes the farthest. I want the community to think of me as a public servant in a way… I’ve never said that out loud, but, yes, that is how I feel. I want to help, and I will help if I can – I think listeners know that.”

Some of Anna’s biggest accomplishments over the years include: “Working on the morning show at B105. This is huge for me. I set the goal as a kid, and it came true. In fact, I wrote it in my journal when I first started out in radio.”

“The Jesse and Anna Show won a CMA Award for large market personality of the year in 2024,” she adds. “Also a goal and written in a journal. And in Muncie, we won station of the year with The Indiana Broadcasters Association.”

“I’ll be honest… this question always stumps me,” says Anna. “The fact that I made childhood dreams come true and wrote the goals down in a journal and made them happen, that is the biggest accomplishment to me. I worked hard to envision what I have now and to make it a reality.”

One of Anna’s biggest challenges over the years has been Imposter syndrome. “I wonder if this ever really goes away?” she asks. “Some days I wake up thinking ‘Wow, I’m the sh**. I am so good at what I do! I work so hard!.’ Most days, I wake up feeling like I have no business being here, like everyone else is way better than me, and like I’m moments away from someone finally seeing through me and firing me haha.”

“I handle this by journaling and discussing it with my friends. I have young female friends in the broadcasting industry whom I confide in, and we all hype each other up. I also have some female friends in the business who have been doing it much longer than me. It’s nice talking to them and hearing their perspective and how they’ve coped. When I journal, I write things in present tense. EX: I AM good at what I do. I AM creative and forward-thinking. I say my affirmations and manifestations out loud too.”

The most important lesson Anna has learned over the years is to trust and be herself. “I have been in numerous situations where someone told me to ‘say this’ or ’pretend you like this’ on the radio,” she says. “I used to be so easily swayed because I just wanted to be good and for people to like me. Now, I don’t give a crap (can I say crap? Idk!). I have a loud personality but I’m not diminishing it because someone doesn’t like it. I don’t have to say anything I don’t want to say or be someone I don’t want to be for the sake of content. Guess what? People like this version of me more – because it’s REAL – and I don’t have anxiety about being someone I’m not.”

“I do wish radio was more open to change and new ways of thinking though. We say we are, and we have done A LOT to progress and change… but we still hold on to a lot of old habits. I hear often, ‘That’s how we’ve always done it.’ I hate that saying. Who cares?!? Change it up!!! You may lose some listeners in the process, but I think in the grand scheme of things, you’d gain a ton more. I think we fix this by allowing young people, women, and people of different backgrounds to have more opportunities in radio. I think we need to be willing to break some of the radio rules!”

Anna says she and Jesse use AI a lot on their show. “We use it for funny segments involving fake songs and characters. We also use it to help us prep for the show and /or help us create content for the show. I’d like to play around with it more myself, but my co-host loves it!”

“I think AI will impact radio for the better. Once you learn how to use it, it’s an amazing tool. The key word is TOOL. Use your brain first and the tool to help you. Behind the scenes of radio- it could negatively impact people. I can see a lot of jobs not being necessary if AI can do it. The jobs that don’t require creativity… I don’t think AI could ever replace the creativity that lives in a human brain. I worry more about the music industry being negatively impacted… AI can sing. Really good. That’s scary.”

“As far as my future, I want to have a syndicated show. It’s written in the journal so maybe it’ll come true haha! I look up to Katie Neal and Elaina Smith in that world. I would love to one day be on the same level as Bobby Bones. Big dreams!”

I’d also like to win an ACM Award, become a better interviewer, write a book, increase my social media following, and find a way to combine the radio show with a TV show. That last part isn’t well thought out… I just think it’d be neat to have the radio show double as a TV show and reach alllll the platforms.”

Follow Anna Marie: @annamarie_media on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.