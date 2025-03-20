These Are The Books & Experts That Inspire Radio’s Top Leaders

Great leaders never stop learning. The most successful executives draw inspiration from the insights of experts to refine their own styles. In the April issue of Radio Ink, Radio’s Top Leaders share their most impactful leadership influences – from Jim Collins to Keith Ferrazzi – and how these insights have guided their careers.

We asked: who are your favorite leadership writers and speakers? How do you benefit from their work?

“I admire leadership-thinkers like Jim Collins for his research on building enduring organizations, John C. Maxwell for his insights on influence, and Patrick Lencioni for his focus on team dynamics and culture. I also value Doris Kearns Goodwin’s historical leadership lessons. Their work helps me refine my leadership approach—balancing strategy with people-first management, fostering high-performance teams, and adapting to change. By applying their principles, I drive growth, strengthen culture, and lead with vision and purpose.”

“My most influential leadership book is Good to Great by Jim Collins. I read it 20 years ago, and it really resonated with me, so the lessons learned from that book have shaped the trajectory of our company. The key takeaways include the importance of humility, discipline, consistency, and accountability from leadership. As we strive to develop emerging leaders in our organization, these are the characteristics we emphasize and encourage.”

“I’ve followed Keith Ferrazzi for over 20 years. His book, Never Eat Alone, has been one of the most influential books of my career. I am also the unofficial President of the Rishad Tobaccowala fan club. He has an incredible Substack that I read religiously. If you want a great perspective on the future of media – and business – I highly recommend reading his work.”

