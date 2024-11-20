Highdive’s Broude Named Chief Judge for Radio Mercury Awards

The Radio Mercury Awards has announced Highdive Advertising Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Chad Broude as the 2025 Chief Judge, leading the full panel of judges for the 34th annual competition.

Broude oversees creative work for major brands including Jeep, State Farm, BetMGM, Jersey Mike’s, NHL, KFC, Frito-Lay, and Perfetti Van Melle.

Under his leadership, Highdive Advertising has earned accolades such as Best of Show honors at the 2024 Radio Mercury Awards, Ad Age’s 2024 A-List, and Adweek’s Breakthrough Agency of the Year. Highdive has also topped the USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter four times in the last five years.

Details on the 2025 award categories, Call for Entry guidelines, and deadlines will be released in December.

Chad Broude commented, “Ideas that stand out have been a crucial part of my career, and in my various roles, those ideas can become award-winning and celebrated at shows like the Radio Mercury Awards. The opportunities for creative in radio and audio are growing, and I am looking forward to sitting down with my final round jury and hearing those ideas come to life.”

RAB CEO and President Mike Hulvey stated, “We are thrilled to have Chad as our chief judge and so grateful for his continued support of the awards. Highdive has a strong history of great creativity in radio, proving it continues to be a strong medium and great opportunity to showcase creativity.”