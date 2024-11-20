Audacy Minneapolis’ WCCO Raises $348,000 To Fight Hunger

Audacy Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) raised over $348,000 for Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities during its 22nd annual Hunger Mission Radiothon. Since its launch in 2003, the event has collected a total of $4.6 million to support UGMTC’s mission.

The Hunger Mission Radiothon was broadcast live on November 19 from the Mall of America. Listeners contributed through live interviews and in-person and online donation opportunities.

WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane commented, “We are deeply grateful to our fans who always show such tremendous generosity. This outpouring of support will continue helping UGMTC do the tremendous and necessary work they are engaged in every day here in the Twin Cities. It also demonstrates the power and relevance of this legacy station in the community!”

UGMTC CEO Pam Stegora Axberg said, “Our partnership with WCCO for the Hunger Mission Radiothon 2024 reflects the heart of our mission at Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities – coming together as a community to extend hope and transform lives. We are deeply grateful for WCCO’s unwavering support in amplifying the stories of resilience and redemption that inspire us all to make a difference and bring the community together to give.”

