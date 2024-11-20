NAB Opens Nominations for 2025 Technology Awards for Radio

The NAB is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Technology Awards, which honor outstanding achievements in broadcast engineering, digital leadership, and technological innovation. The awards will be presented during NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas.

The NAB Digital Leadership Award recognizes individuals at broadcast stations, groups, or networks who have played pivotal roles in driving digital success through innovative use of emerging technologies. The Engineering Achievement Awards, given annually in radio and television categories, highlight significant contributions to the advancement of broadcast engineering.

The Technology Innovation Award honors organizations for groundbreaking research and development projects in communication technologies. Eligible projects must demonstrate notable merit, be exhibited at the NAB Show, and not yet be commercially available.

Key nomination deadlines are January 21, 2025, for the Digital Leadership and Engineering Achievement Awards and March 3 for the Technology Innovation Award.

Details on submission criteria, nomination forms, and past recipients are available on the NAB website.

NAB Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny said, “NAB Technology Awards honor the creative thinkers and technical leaders who push boundaries and elevate our industry to new heights. We look forward to celebrating these visionary individuals and organizations at NAB Show in April, where their contributions will inspire the entire broadcast community.”