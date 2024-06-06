2024 Radio Mercury Awards Honor Radio’s Best Ads of the Year

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards highlighted the pinnacle of creativity in radio advertising for the year on Thursday night. The event, at SONY Hall in New York City, brought industry professionals together to celebrate outstanding achievements.

Ad agency Highdive won Best of Show for their :60 spot for candy brand Airheads. Radio group winners included Cumulus’ KQRS, Zimmer Communications, and The Studio at iHeartMedia. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Radio Marketer of the Year Award to O’Reilly Auto Parts. O’Reilly Auto Parts Vice President of Marketing & Advertising Hugo Sanchez accepted the award from WOR’s Mark Simone.

RAB president and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “O’Reilly Auto Parts is a longtime and committed partner of the radio industry, and we are delighted to honor them with this fitting recognition, especially as they are celebrating 25 years of their iconic jingle.”

The event featured several other notable on-air personalities as presenters, including Mike Adam and Shelley Wade from NEW 102.7, Errol Barnett from CBS News, and Maxwell from Z100.

Guesthouse Audio’s executive creative director Mitch Bennett, who served as chief judge, remarked, “No surprise, the Radio Mercury Awards continues to be where the best in radio and audio creativity is discovered. As a long-time entrant, sometimes winner, and forever fan, it’s been an honor to serve as chief judge. As final-round judges, we laughed, debated, and were inspired that 129 years after Marconi invented this thing, radio can still delight and surprise us.”

To listen to the celebrated works from the ceremony, visit the Radio Mercury Awards website.

The 2024 Radio Mercury Award Winners:

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Particular

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Play It Safe Out There

Airheads

Highdive

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group

When You Really Need a Win (Bangs, Nuts, Bus, Oatmilk)

Chumba Casino

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Broadcast Radio Single Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group

Up North, You Betcha

Cumulus/KQRS/Cragun’s Resort

Cumulus Media

Broadcast Radio Single PSA: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Sensible Strumming

SAFE Project

The Purpose Group

Broadcast Radio Single Spot for Good: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Water

The CLEO Institute

Zubi Advertising

Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

No Reward

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

A.S.S.M.R

DUDE Wipes

Curiosity

Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Radio Station or Group

Food Poisoning

Goose Insurance

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Epic Bug Battle Rap – Tick Vs Spiders

Steve’s Pest Control

Zimmer Communications

Local Market Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Pully Downy Thingy

YMCA of the North

Preston Spire

Local Market Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Radio Station or Group

Decks Are Made for Peeing

Kretch’s Custom Exteriors

Zimmer Communications

“Mitchie” Award



Pizza Hut

GSD&M Hold for WingsPizza HutGSD&M Multi-Platform Campaign with Broadcast Radio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group



Playable Radio

The Ohio Lottery Commission

Marcus Thomas LLC Spanish-Language Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group Tantrum

Walmart Puerto Rico

DDB Latina Puerto Rico Student-Produced Radio Commercial Grandma Candy

Tootsie Roll

Denver Ad School Use of Emerging Technology in Radio or Audio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group Lifesaving Radio

NextMed Health

Klick Health Use of Humor in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group Tacos

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide Made Ya Look

Airheads

Highdive Use of Songs/Music in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group Playable Radio

The Ohio Lottery Commission

Marcus Thomas LLC Use of Sound Design in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Radio Station or Group Water

The CLEO Institute

Zubi Advertising