2024 Radio Mercury Awards Honor Radio's Best Ads of the Year

By
Radio Ink
-
0
O'Reilly Mercury 2024
WOR's Mark Simone with O'Reilly Auto Parts' Hugo Sanchez

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards highlighted the pinnacle of creativity in radio advertising for the year on Thursday night. The event, at SONY Hall in New York City, brought industry professionals together to celebrate outstanding achievements.

Ad agency Highdive won Best of Show for their :60 spot for candy brand Airheads. Radio group winners included Cumulus’ KQRS, Zimmer Communications, and The Studio at iHeartMedia. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Radio Marketer of the Year Award to O’Reilly Auto Parts. O’Reilly Auto Parts Vice President of Marketing & Advertising Hugo Sanchez accepted the award from WOR’s Mark Simone.

RAB president and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “O’Reilly Auto Parts is a longtime and committed partner of the radio industry, and we are delighted to honor them with this fitting recognition, especially as they are celebrating 25 years of their iconic jingle.”

The event featured several other notable on-air personalities as presenters, including Mike Adam and Shelley Wade from NEW 102.7, Errol Barnett from CBS News, and Maxwell from Z100.

Highdive Mercury Best of Show 2024
RAB’s Mike Hulvey with Best of Show winning team, Highdive and Guesthouse Audio’s Mitch Bennett

Guesthouse Audio’s executive creative director Mitch Bennett, who served as chief judge, remarked, “No surprise, the Radio Mercury Awards continues to be where the best in radio and audio creativity is discovered. As a long-time entrant, sometimes winner, and forever fan, it’s been an honor to serve as chief judge. As final-round judges, we laughed, debated, and were inspired that 129 years after Marconi invented this thing, radio can still delight and surprise us.”

To listen to the celebrated works from the ceremony, visit the Radio Mercury Awards website.

The 2024 Radio Mercury Award Winners:

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Particular
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide

Play It Safe Out There
Airheads
Highdive

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group

When You Really Need a Win (Bangs, Nuts, Bus, Oatmilk)
Chumba Casino
The Studio at iHeartMedia

Broadcast Radio Single Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group

Up North, You Betcha
Cumulus/KQRS/Cragun’s Resort
Cumulus Media

Broadcast Radio Single PSA: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Sensible Strumming
SAFE Project
The Purpose Group

Broadcast Radio Single Spot for Good: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Water
The CLEO Institute
Zubi Advertising

Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

No Reward
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide

A.S.S.M.R
DUDE Wipes
Curiosity

Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Radio Station or Group

Food Poisoning
Goose Insurance
The Studio at iHeartMedia

Epic Bug Battle Rap – Tick Vs Spiders
Steve’s Pest Control
Zimmer Communications

Local Market Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Pully Downy Thingy
YMCA of the North
Preston Spire

Local Market Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Radio Station or Group

Decks Are Made for Peeing
Kretch’s Custom Exteriors
Zimmer Communications

“Mitchie” Award

Hold for Wings
Pizza Hut
GSD&M

Multi-Platform Campaign with Broadcast Radio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Playable Radio
The Ohio Lottery Commission
Marcus Thomas LLC

Spanish-Language Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Tantrum
Walmart Puerto Rico
DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Student-Produced Radio Commercial

Grandma Candy
Tootsie Roll
Denver Ad School

Use of Emerging Technology in Radio or Audio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Lifesaving Radio
NextMed Health
Klick Health

Use of Humor in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Tacos
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide

Made Ya Look
Airheads
Highdive

Use of Songs/Music in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Playable Radio
The Ohio Lottery Commission
Marcus Thomas LLC

Use of Sound Design in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Radio Station or Group

Water
The CLEO Institute
Zubi Advertising

