2024 Radio Mercury Awards Honor Radio’s Best Ads of the Year

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards highlighted the pinnacle of creativity in radio advertising for the year on Thursday night. The event, at SONY Hall in New York City, brought industry professionals together to celebrate outstanding achievements.
Ad agency Highdive won Best of Show for their :60 spot for candy brand Airheads. Radio group winners included Cumulus’ KQRS, Zimmer Communications, and The Studio at iHeartMedia. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Radio Marketer of the Year Award to O’Reilly Auto Parts. O’Reilly Auto Parts Vice President of Marketing & Advertising Hugo Sanchez accepted the award from WOR’s Mark Simone.
RAB president and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “O’Reilly Auto Parts is a longtime and committed partner of the radio industry, and we are delighted to honor them with this fitting recognition, especially as they are celebrating 25 years of their iconic jingle.”
The event featured several other notable on-air personalities as presenters, including Mike Adam and Shelley Wade from NEW 102.7, Errol Barnett from CBS News, and Maxwell from Z100.
Guesthouse Audio’s executive creative director Mitch Bennett, who served as chief judge, remarked, “No surprise, the Radio Mercury Awards continues to be where the best in radio and audio creativity is discovered. As a long-time entrant, sometimes winner, and forever fan, it’s been an honor to serve as chief judge. As final-round judges, we laughed, debated, and were inspired that 129 years after Marconi invented this thing, radio can still delight and surprise us.”
To listen to the celebrated works from the ceremony, visit the Radio Mercury Awards website.
The 2024 Radio Mercury Award Winners:
Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Particular
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Play It Safe Out There
Airheads
Highdive
Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group
When You Really Need a Win (Bangs, Nuts, Bus, Oatmilk)
Chumba Casino
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Broadcast Radio Single Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group
Up North, You Betcha
Cumulus/KQRS/Cragun’s Resort
Cumulus Media
Broadcast Radio Single PSA: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Sensible Strumming
SAFE Project
The Purpose Group
Broadcast Radio Single Spot for Good: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Water
The CLEO Institute
Zubi Advertising
Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
No Reward
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
A.S.S.M.R
DUDE Wipes
Curiosity
Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Radio Station or Group
Food Poisoning
Goose Insurance
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Epic Bug Battle Rap – Tick Vs Spiders
Steve’s Pest Control
Zimmer Communications
Local Market Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Pully Downy Thingy
YMCA of the North
Preston Spire
Local Market Broadcast Radio Single Spot: Radio Station or Group
Decks Are Made for Peeing
Kretch’s Custom Exteriors
Zimmer Communications
“Mitchie” Award
Pizza Hut
GSD&M
Multi-Platform Campaign with Broadcast Radio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Playable Radio
The Ohio Lottery Commission
Marcus Thomas LLC
Spanish-Language Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Tantrum
Walmart Puerto Rico
DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Student-Produced Radio Commercial
Grandma Candy
Tootsie Roll
Denver Ad School
Use of Emerging Technology in Radio or Audio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Lifesaving Radio
NextMed Health
Klick Health
Use of Humor in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Tacos
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Made Ya Look
Airheads
Highdive
Use of Songs/Music in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Playable Radio
The Ohio Lottery Commission
Marcus Thomas LLC
Use of Sound Design in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Radio Station or Group
Water
The CLEO Institute
Zubi Advertising