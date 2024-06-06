WNBA’s Washington Mystics Find Radio Home On The Team 980

The Washington Mystics, in collaboration with Audacy, have announced a new partnership for the 2024 WNBA season to broadcast Mystics games live on The Team 980 (WTEM-AM), now the official flagship station for the team.

This broadcasting initiative will cover all remaining 25 regular-season games. Fans can tune in to the live audio feed, which will be a simulcast of Monumental Sports Network’s television broadcast, including the halftime report. The broadcast team will feature University of Maryland Hall of Famer Christy Winters-Scott, returning for her 15th season, and play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak, entering her sixth season.

While The Team 980 will serve as the primary station, select games will also air on 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM) and The Bet Washington (WJFK-AM). Additionally, all games will be available for local streaming via the Audacy app.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Media & New Enterprises Zach Leonsis said, “We are delighted to broaden our relationship with Audacy and continue to drive the fast-paced growth of women’s basketball in the DMV region. We have seen incredible television viewership for the Mystics during the first weeks of the season and we’re thrilled to offer our fans another way to tune into our games.”

Audacy Washington, D.C.’s Vice President of Sports Programming & Cluster Director of Operations Chris Kinard commented, “The Team 980 is where the DMV goes to talk basketball. We are excited to bring an audio presentation of Mystics games to their growing fanbase on The Team 980 AM and available on mobile and smart speakers through the Audacy app.”

Washington Mystics’ Chief Business Officer Alycen McAuley added, “Demand for Mystics live game coverage is at an all-time high and adding a radio broadcast will allow even more fans to follow our team throughout the season. We are proud to see Monumental Sports Network and Audacy partner in this way and use their platforms to elevate women’s basketball.”