Cumulus’ Collin Jones To Continue As NAB Radio Board Chair

Westwood One President and Cumulus Media EVP of Corporate Strategy & Development Collin Jones has been reelected as NAB Radio Board Chair. The 2024 Executive Committee elections were part of the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held from June 3 to 4.

Perry Sook continues into the second year of his term as Joint Board Chair, a role elected biennially. He succeeded Salem Media Group CEO Dave Santrella.

Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company President and CEO Kevin Perry was also reelected to serve as the first vice chair, while Leonard Wheeler, President of Mel Wheeler, Inc., steps in as the second vice chair – a role previously held by Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri President John Zimmer.

Chris Ornelas, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Beasley Media Group, retains his position as the major group representative for the radio board.

The television board also saw key positions filled. Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-CEO of Gray Television Inc., was reelected as chair. Lynn Beall of TEGNA Inc., Chris Ripley of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and RaMona Alexander of American Spirit Media were elected as the first, second, and third vice chairs, respectively.

Paramount Senior Vice President and Regulatory Counsel Keith Murphy was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the executive committee. TelevisaUnivision Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Pilar Ramos was appointed to an open television board seat created by a recent vacancy.