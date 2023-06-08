NAB Joint Board Elects New Radio Leaders

The NAB Joint Board has elected a new Radio Board chair over the course of its two-day Board of Directors meeting. Cumulus Media EVP of Strategy and Development Collin Jones will chair, with Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company President and COO Kevin Perry as first vice chair and Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri President John Zimmer as second vice chair.

Nexstar Media Group CEO Perry Sook was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board. He succeeds Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella in the seat.

For another radio role, Beasley Media Group EVP and general counsel Chris Ornelas was elected as the Radio Board’s major group representative seat on the NAB Board’s Executive Committee.