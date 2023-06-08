FCC Pulls Non-Comm Application In Disclosure Drama

The FCC’s Media Bureau has dismissed a previously approved application for one company’s noncommercial FM station in Key West following a challenge from a rival broadcaster.

Key West Radio was originally chosen as the beneficiary of the new station license in January. That’s when Frequency Zero, Inc. filed a petition challenging that selection to the Bureau. Frequency Zero was competing for that license, so they could build their own non-comm on nearby Stock Island.

Frequency Zero argued that KWR failed to disclose all parties and omitted individuals with unresolved qualifications issues from a previous investigation. These individuals, Peter and John Stebbins, were associated with a now-defunct LPFM station operating illegally in Miami. After being discovered, the station surrendered its license.

In the disclosure agreement submitted to the FCC, Key West Radio listed the parents of Peter and John Stebbins as officers and directors, which the group claimed was simply a paperwork error and not an attempt at misdirection. This was enough for the Media Bureau to reverse its decision.

Additionally, Al Shuldiner, Audio Division Chief, imposed a decade-long disclosure requirement on Peter and John Stebbins for any future applications with the Commission.