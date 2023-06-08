BBC Radio Workers On Strike Over ‘Digital First’ Plan

In protest of the BBC’s plans to reduce local radio services across its stations in the UK, journalists working for BBC Local have gone on strike. The 48-hour strike started at midnight on Wednesday, with around 1,000 journalists taking part.

BBC Radio announced plans to cut local programming on affiliate stations from around 100 hours per week to 48 – 40 if a station does not cover local sports. After 2p on weekdays, programs would be shared by at least two stations.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) also expressed concerns about the BBC’s Digital First strategy, saying it will undermine access to relevant local radio.

This is the latest in a line of strikes after the company’s journalists passed a vote of no confidence in the BBC Local senior leadership team. A survey conducted among journalists revealed that 93% of respondents no longer trust the team amidst the ongoing dispute.