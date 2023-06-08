Audacy Debuts Sports Sales Division, Davis To Lead

Audacy has announced the formation of a new sales and enablement team focused on driving growth within the company’s sports vertical. The new division will be led by veteran manager Lee Davis, who has been promoted to SVP of Sports Monetization.

Davis previously played a key role in developing WFAN into the top sports radio station in the United States from 1990 to 2005. Under Davis, the team aims to enhance Audacy’s partnerships and create scalable opportunities for advertisers across its sports platform, including broadcast, streaming, podcasting, and “wagertainment” properties.

Audacy owns and operates 39 sports stations in the US, as well as the BetQL sports wagering network.

“No medium delivers more value for sports than Audio. People are spending more time than ever with broadcast Radio, streaming and podcasts, and the demand for compelling sports content across these channels is growing exponentially,” said Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Brian Benedik. “Through our best-in-class sports audio portfolio, powered by over 150 flagship team partnerships, iconic local broadcast brands, award-winning podcasts, and sports betting content, Audacy is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a new sales strategy in this arena.”