Saga Stretches ‘Schilling Show’ At Charlottesville’s WINA

With the success of The Schilling Show, Saga Communications Charlottesville’s WINA-AM is giving Rob Schilling an extra hour on the air. Starting June 10, the show will air from noon until 2p, replacing the first hour of Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins.

The show is also available on the cluster’s new Cville Right Now news website and in podcast form.

Charlottesville Radio Group Operations Manager and WINA Program Director Paul McDaniel said, “Rob’s ability to connect with the audience and provide insightful commentary has made the show a cornerstone of our programming. This expansion is a testament to his unparalleled work and the loyalty of his listeners.”

Schilling commented, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to spend more time daily with my loyal listening audience as we further explore and examine pressing issues of the day. This additional hour will allow for more compelling guests, more in-depth analysis, and most importantly, more time for WINA listeners to engage with their community.”