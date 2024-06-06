Mediaite’s Press Club Goes From Podcast To SiriusXM Show

SiriusXM has introduced a new political program in partnership with Mediaite on its bipartisan POTUS News/Talk channel. Hosted by Mediaite’s Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin, Mediaite’s Press Club will air every Saturday morning.

The show builds on the success of the Press Club podcast, with the SiriusXM edition continuing to feature high-profile interviews while expanding to include roundtable discussions with Mediaite’s editorial team and prominent journalists.

Conversations will delve into the media’s role in politics and top stories affecting the industry. Episodes will initially air on SiriusXM POTUS, but will be made available on major podcast platforms and Mediaite’s YouTube channel afterward.

The debut episode will feature an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. Future guests include Alyssa Farah Griffin and Charlamagne tha God, among others.

This isn’t the only bolstering of POTUS coverage that the satellite broadcaster has invested in before the November Presidential election – SiriusXM also tapped RealClearPolitics for a weeknight show in February.

Mediaite founder and SiriusXM host Dan Abrams said, “I am thrilled to expand my relationship with SiriusXM with this new program. Aidan has had really insightful conversations with various top media personalities, including many who rarely do interviews, and airing it on SiriusXM’s prominent POTUS channel will make the show and Mediaite that much bigger.”