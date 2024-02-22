SiriusXM Adds Real Clear Political Offering To P.O.T.U.S.

As US Presidential election coverage grows, SiriusXM and independent, non-partisan media company RealClearPolitics are launching a weeknight news show of the same name. Scheduled to debut on February 26, the program will air on Sirius’ P.O.T.U.S. channel.

RealClearPolitics will be hosted by RealClear Media Group Chief Content Officer Andrew Walworth with co-hosts Carl Cannon and Tom Bevan. Cannon is RCP’s DC Bureau Chief and Bevan is the group’s co-founder and President.

The trio will delve into each day’s political headlines, offer insights from RCP’s independent polling data. Additionally, RCP correspondents will contribute to discussions on national and beyond-the-beltway news.

Following its premiere on P.O.T.U.S., RealClearPolitics will also be available as a podcast. The show joins the P.O.T.U.S. channel lineup of offerings from Laura Coates, Michael Smerconish, Dan Abrams, and NewsNation.