Radio Vendor Alliance To Debut At NAB Show 2024

A new coalition has been formed by a group of radio vendors to offer strategic planning and advice to owners of small and medium-sized stations. The Radio Vendor Alliance comprises eight founding members dedicated to simplifying the vendor selection process.

Founding members include RadioFX, Envisionwise, Big Deals Media, Cool Radio Streaming, Rumple, Silverback Advertising, Radio Consulting Services, and Frank Gerard Voiceovers. The RVA plans to officially launch at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, where it will sponsor the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum on April 13.

RadioFX President John Wanzung said, “The primary objective of the RVA is to provide small and medium size radio station operators confidence that the vendors they are looking for to help elevate their business have been vetted and provide broadcasters with quality assurances. The RVA’s mission is to provide critical information to owners about the available trusted resources and services of necessary suppliers.”

Envisionwise President Jackie Parks added, “We have been working behind the scenes with each other for the past year aligning our product offerings to coordinate turnkey solutions for radio stations. RVA members provide state of the art technology that works together in unison. Clients can rest easy knowing that the RVA independent vendors will assure product compliance across our vast offerings.”