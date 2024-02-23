Blast From The Past: Peter Cavanaugh, 1959

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Peter Cavanaugh at WNDR in Syracuse back in 1959.

Known on-air as “Peter C,” Cavanaugh went on to become Michigan rock radio royalty during his time as PD and air talent for WTAC-AM and WWCK. He was playing The Who, Cream, AC/DC, and Bob Seger and promoting their concerts long before the acts broke out in the US.

Michigan-born Seger credited Cavanaugh as a major part of his rise to fame. Seger’s manager Punch Andrews commented, “Getting Cavanaugh on board was paramount to having a hit record.”

Peter retired to California before moving to Cincinnati. He passed away in August 2021 at the age of 79.

