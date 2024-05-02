Radio’s Most Influential Women Known The Power Of Mentorship

When Radio Ink published our first Most Influential Women In Radio list 25 years ago, that inaugural class banded together to elevate generations of women to come. Now known as Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, that group has created a network of empowerment and education for women in all facets of the industry.

With a new class, comes a new perspective – Radio Ink asked the 2024 Most Influential Women In Radio: If you’ve been a mentor to someone, what is the most satisfying aspect of mentorship?

“I was fortunate to have two mentors in my career. I credit them with much of my success. As I have had the opportunity, I have mentored several people in my career. My greatest joy was seeing them grow and progress in their careers. My mentors passed down their knowledge to me: I have continued to pass knowledge to another generation. I consider these people my legacy to broadcasting, a chance to give back to an industry that has been so good to me. Great people create a great industry.”

“Without a doubt, witnessing a mentee achieve their (audacious) goals is the most satisfying aspect of mentorship. There’s an unparalleled sense of fulfillment that accompanies seeing someone you’ve mentored overcome obstacles, push boundaries, and ultimately realize their aspirations. The joy from celebrating their successes, no matter how big or small, is immeasurable.”

“For me, mentoring someone is the ability to see the potential in someone that they might not see in themselves. Being able to watch a new salesperson start to understand a new tactic or bring in a new client brings such a smile to my face. If I can not only teach but inspire someone, then my job is done!”

