Flint Radio Legend Peter C Passes

Peter C. Cavanaugh helped put Flint, Michigan on the ‘Rock Radio Radar’ with his time at WTAC-AM and WWCK-FM. He served as PD/DJ for Top 40 WTAC and then took his talents to the FM band at WWCK.

Peter C was playing The Who, Cream, AC/DC and Bob Seger and promoting concerts long before they broke out across America. Seger, a Detroit native, credits Cavanaugh for his success. “Getting Cavanaugh on board was paramount to having a hit record,” said Punch Andrews, Seger’s manager.

Cavanaugh retired to California and then later moved to Cincinnati. Peter C was 79