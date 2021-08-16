KFRX Adds To Morning Team

Jenn West is the newest edition to the 106.3 KFRX Morning Show in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is joining Alpha Media after working for the Cumulus Cluster in Colorado Springs.

“Jenn truly is a fun, dynamic and experienced personality that will relate to our community in Lincoln,” said Rob Kelley, OM. “We are excited to bring this Husker girl home!”

West joins Joe Dobbins, ‘JDub’, KFRX content director, behind the morning mic. “Jenn is a creative, energetic talent that is a great fit for KFRX, and we are very proud to announce The Jenn & JDub Show,” said Dobbins.