The B-Man Is Back In Ohio: John Beaulieu Joins The Oasis

Dayton, OH radio icon John “B-Man” Beaulieu is coming back on the air in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with a new role at 106.7 The Oasis (WNKR). Beaulieu is best known for the 41 years he spent at 104.7 WTUE, originally joining the station in April 1981.

Starting February 26, he will take afternoons on the popular Adult Hits station. The Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee has been outside of radio since being let go by iHeartMedia in November 2022.

Beaulieu told Radio Ink, “I’m going back to old school radio and putting the Corporate world behind me. After a year of laying low, Jeff Ziesmann from Grant County Broadcasting called me and said I want you here. I’m so appreciative of the chance to play adult hits, the music I grew up on. Where the music went – it’s fun again!”