College Radio Honored In 2024 BEA Festival of Media Arts

The Broadcast Education Association is again honoring the best in college media with this year’s “Best of” Awards at the Festival of Media Arts. These awards were chosen from a field of more than 1,800 submissions from faculty and students at more than 300 schools.

The winners will be celebrated at the 22nd Annual BEA Best of Festival Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas on April 15.

“Alice in Wonderland Reimagined” by Ethan MacCowan & Amber Brinton from the University of Southern Indiana won the Best in Festival for audio with an innovative take on the classic tale.

For the other audio categories, In the On-Air Personality Category, the top spot went to Mike Murrell from Goshen College, followed by Corynne Bean from Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Tyler Huyser & Jada Hamby from the University of Southern Indiana. Amelia Lee from Goshen College and John Carroll University’s 808s and Mixtapes with Zachary Sinutko, Emily Davala, Hamoud Qotaynah & Jayden Beddingfield earned Awards of Excellence.

Educational programming was also a highlight, with “Volunteers throw mud to preserve an ancient artifact at Pueblo Grande Museum Archaeological Park” by Amber Victoria Singer from Arizona State University taking the lead. Promotional content also showcased creativity in marketing and awareness campaigns among students, with “Central Bears vs. Castle Knight” by Jonah Addis from the University of Southern Indiana and projects from Dawson Cochran and Clare Arter capturing the awards.

Outside Looking In by Nate Harrah from Marshall University, Founding Females of Film by Rami Fritz from Texas Christian University, and Soundtrack Supernova by Jennifer Murrell from Goshen College were recognized as the best specialty programs and podcasts.

“Protesters march at Arizona Capitol against anti-queer bills” by Amber Victoria Singer from Arizona State University took the Best Of Festival in the Radio Hard News Reporting Category. “NoirVember” by Ricardo Garcia from Harper College won Best Of Student Two-Year Colleges in the Non-Narrative Audio Category

“1997: PaRappa the Rapper” by Rodmanned Nikpour from Arizona State University won in the Faculty Long-Form Production Category, showcasing creative excellence in audio production.

With additional Film & Video, Sports, Scriptwriting, and Interactive Media categories, the full BEA Festival of Media Arts winners, including the Best Of Awards, can be found on the BEA website.