On Cape Fear, Cumulus Wilmington Pulls 26 Hours For St. Jude

Cumulus Media’s Wilmington, NC cluster has rallied its listeners to raise $70,528 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 26th Annual Cumulus Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon saw the group’s five stations unite over 26 continuous hours.

WWQQ Morning Host Eric Medler and WGNI Program Director David Bartley joined Coast’s Midday Host Sandra “The Mid-Day Miss” and Program Director Bigg B in the special broadcast effort with special guest appearances and interviews, all aimed at bolstering support for St. Jude’s cause.

The funds collected during the Radiothon are earmarked for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ensuring that St. Jude patients and their families do not bear the financial burden of treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Cumulus Wilmington Regional Vice President and Market Manager Eric McCart stated, “I am so grateful for the generosity of our listeners and the time, energy, and love our amazing Radiothon Team invests in sharing the St. Jude stories of hope.”