MONDAY: Radio Ink Goes One-On-One With FCC’s Anna Gomez

Since September, the FCC has taken an extremely active role in radio, with rulings on AI, EEO, ownership caps, FM geotargeting, and the very definition of localism. Now the FCC’s newest Commissioner, Anna Gomez, talks with Radio Ink as we celebrate Hispanic radio.

The June issue of Radio Ink is packed with insights, training and inspiration: In addition to our regular columnists, you’ll also hear from the newest FCC commissioner, the top leaders in Hispanic radio, and an all-star panel of veteran independent and small-market station owners and executives.

Cover Story: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez

Anna Gomez talks with Radio Ink about her perspectives on the importance of radio to communities, her experience so far as an FCC commissioner, and her career in telecommunications law ahead of her keynote address at this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference in San Antonio, Texas, June 12-13.

Medallas de Cortez Finalists

2024 marks the 15th year of the Medallas de Cortez Awards honoring excellence in Hispanic radio. This feature introduces you to this year’s finalists, who also share their perspectives on a range of industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Spanish-Language Radio: Connecting Cultures and Communities

Katie Miller of Harker Bos provides an in-depth analysis of the audio media and research group’s State of Spanish-language Media Report. Harker Bos’ findings, and Katie’s analysis, are intriguing, enlightening, and can have a huge impact on your station!

Independent Operator & Small Market Report

“Live and local” isn’t just a catchphrase for independent broadcasters — they live it every day! Each year we assemble an all-star panel of owners and executives and ask them about industry issues. This year, they opined on issues ranging from the use of AI to recruiting (and retaining) top sales talent.

The Wizard of Ads

More words equal less impact. Roy Williams explains why.

Whether you work in a Hispanic format or not, you need to pick up this issue!

