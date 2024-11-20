Hope Media Group Announces VP Emeritus Role for Jon Hull

Hope Media Group has announced Jon Hull as its Vice President Emeritus, a role he will assume on January 1. Hull previously served as Vice President of Donor Acquisition and was recently honored with Hope Media Group’s Legacy Award.

Hull will focus on guiding on-air donor acquisition teams and supporting engagement with current and former donors. He will also join the leadership team to develop strategies for support drives and programming initiatives.

Besides WayFM, Hope Media Group operates Houston’s KSBJ and the Spanish-language Christian network Vida Unida. Their platforms span radio, online content, mobile apps, and event productions.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo said, “I’m so grateful Jon Hull will become Hope Media Group’s Vice President Emeritus. This title is one of distinction and honor – something Jon has more than earned in his 28 years of service to God through this ministry. I consider Jon a national treasure, as does the Christian radio industry.”