Heather Roberts Returns to Portland on KXL’s Morning News

Alpha Media Portland’s FM News 101 KXL has announced Heather Roberts as the new Co-Anchor of Portland’s Morning News. Roberts brings extensive journalism experience, most recently serving as News Director and Morning News Anchor at KBND in Bend, OR.

Roberts is also the owner and operator of the Oregon Radio News Network, covering regional issues for stations statewide. Her background spans both radio and television, with roles ranging from anchoring and moderating debates to live truck operations.

KXL News Director Grant McHill said, “Heather is a consummate professional, who has demonstrated her news chops across Oregon. When we started the process of searching for our next anchor, we made it a priority to find someone who has a relentless sense for finding the stories that matter. So, we’re fired up to welcome Heather to the team.”

Roberts commented, “I’m thrilled to be part of such an amazing news team in my hometown.”