Audacy KC Brings New Service Hours to The Church of Lazlo

Less than a year after it moved to afternoons on the station, Audacy Kansas City’s 98.9 The Rock (KQRC) is moving The Church of Lazlo into morning drive. In the show’s place, the station is bringing in Ashley O from Audacy New Orleans’ Bayou 95.7 (WKBU).

Hosted by Lazlo and Slimfast, The Church of Lazlo had previously been carried on ALT 96.5 before its flip to Sports/Talk 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ) in August.

Ashley O most recently served as morning host at WKBU and as Regional Promotions Director for Audacy New Orleans. She began her radio career in 2014 as an Account Executive with Cumulus Media New Orleans, later becoming Director of Promotions and Digital Media, and eventually Music Director and afternoon host at Alt 92.3 (WZRH).

Ryan Westward remains in the midday slot.

Audacy Kansas City Market Manager Roxanne Marati stated, “The legacy of 98.9 The Rock is marked by the brand’s commitment to bringing rock music to the Kansas City community and having top-tier talent who connect with loyal listeners and passionate fans. This revamp is an exciting evolution for the brand.”

Lazlo remarked, “We’ve been on the air for 20 years, and to take over the morning drive with such a legacy is surreal. Our fans are the reason we’re here. Nothing is off-limits, so tune in to join the conversation.”

Ashley O added, “I’m pumped to join the team at The Rock, speaking to the ‘Heart of America’ for the first time in my radio life! I can’t wait to bring my charisma and limitless mindset to a city as lively and welcoming as Kansas City. The food is awesome, the people are ridiculously friendly and their sports teams don’t suck.”