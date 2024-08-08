ALT Axed In Kansas City As Audacy Welcomes New Sports Station

Kansas City is the latest city to lose an Alternative radio station, as Audacy flips ALT 96.5 to sports/talk starting August 15. The new 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ) will carry programming previously available on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM), which will become a simulcast signal under the call letters KFNZ-AM.

This format swap follows Audacy’s cut of another ALT signal in Orlando in favor of R&B and Hip-Hop throwbacks. Fortunately for fans of ALT 96.5, not everything will go away: Church of Lazlo, with Lazlo, Slimfast, and Snowcone, has moved to afternoons on 98.9 The Rock (KQRC).

96.5 The Fan will serve as the flagship radio station for the Kansas City Chiefs, broadcasting all preseason, regular season, and postseason games, with simulcasts on 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF) for the 2024 season. The station will also cover the Kansas City Royals, Kansas State University, and University of Missouri men’s basketball and football games.

KFNZ-AM will carry the same weekday programming and play-by-play content, with select Royals games exclusively aired there.

The inaugural lineup includes Bob Fescoe and Dusty Likins in the morning, Cody Tapp and Alex Gold at middays, and The Drive with Carrington Harrison in the afternoon.

Audacy Kansas City Market Manager Roxanne Marati said, “Kansas City has the most passionate sports fans in the country, and they deserve a one-stop destination for premium sports content year-round. This is an exciting time for KC sports, and our exclusive partnership with the World Champion Chiefs, local content, and engaging personalities with unrivaled sports knowledge will fuel fandom, bring listeners closer to the action and keep them connected to their favorite teams.”

Kansas City Chiefs Vice President of Partnership Strategy and Development Kim Hobbs commented, “We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Audacy over the past few years and are excited for them to launch 96.5 The Fan heading into the 2024 football season. In addition to being the new home of the Chiefs and the flagship station of the Chiefs Radio Network, 96.5 The Fan is going to take a strong lineup and offer exciting and entertaining sports content throughout the year through the power of the FM dial.”