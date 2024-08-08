Veritonic and Hawk Partner Optimize To Audio Ads Across Europe

Audio research and analytics provider Veritonic is teaming with Azerion-owned Hawk to enhance ad tracking and performance measurement across audio, podcast, and CTV platforms in Europe.

Hawk will implement Veritonic’s Audio Attribution solution to help its users gauge the effectiveness and ROI of their digital omnichannel advertising efforts, providing detailed analytics on listener actions across multiple devices, such as adding items to carts and completing purchases.

Hawk UK & International Commercial & Partnerships Director Shanil Chande stated, “Veritonic shares our passion for providing trusted, transparent, and actionable insights that are not only fueling successful campaigns and increases in ROI, but the growth of the global digital audio & CTV landscape as a whole.”

“We are proud to utilize their audio & video attribution solution to provide our users with the data they need to make informed decisions around creative optimisations and overall investments in the AV advertising space.”

Veritonic GM of International Damian Scragg commented, “Partnering with Hawk to integrate our Audio & CTV Attribution solution is a significant step forward in advancing the transparency and effectiveness of AV advertising. We’re excited to empower Hawk’s users with the deep insights and actionable data they need to optimize their campaigns and maximize ROI. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value in the global audio and video advertising ecosystem.”