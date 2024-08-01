Alt Is Out As Orlando Loses FM 101.9 To Bring Back 102 JAMZ

After a decade off of Florida airwaves, Audacy Orlando has relaunched 102 JAMZ (WQMP) with its original name and format that ran from 1988 to 2014. The station had previously been Alternative station FM 101.9.

The station is stunting its launch with 10,000 Throwback hits in a row, featuring artists like 2Pac, Beyoncé, Eminem, Notorious B.I.G., and Usher.

To go with the new station, Audacy has appointed Miguel ‘Mijo’ Irizarry as 102 JAMZ’ Brand Manager. Irizarry’s experience includes roles as Brand Manager and afternoon drive host for Miami’s Power 96 and Radio Libre 790, with previous stints in Philadelphia and Portland.

Station lineup announcements are expected soon.

Audacy Orlando Regional President Claudia Menegus stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the return of this heritage brand and once again give listeners a destination for the hottest Throwback music. Some of these artists and records made 102 JAMZ a local favorite and has stood the test of time as one of the most iconic brands in Orlando. We trust that with Mijo’s leadership, we will create a unique, nostalgic experience for music lovers in Orlando and for every generation to enjoy.”