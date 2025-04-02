Study: Audio Ads Turn Up Purchase Intent, Web Traffic, Store Visits

As CMOs face growing pressure to demonstrate stronger ROI and clear attribution, Audacy’s State of Audio brings data-backed proof that radio and digital audio delivers results. The spring update focuses on the Modern Measurement Playbook.

Audacy shows a measurable shift in how audio is being used across the marketing funnel. 64% of advertisers now use audio to drive lower-funnel performance goals, not just top-of-mind awareness. From purchase intent to retail lift, today’s advertisers expect audio to do more, and it comes through.

Among the key findings: brand lift studies show +14.5% increases in purchase intent, +16.5% boosts in brand affinity, and +12% growth in favorability. Website visits surged by 51% in a campaign for an HVAC company, and a grocery store chain tracked $40,000 in direct online sales from a podcast and streaming campaign within just two weeks.

Foot traffic attribution is also gaining traction, with geo-fenced campaigns showing a 20% increase in in-store visits. In one case, a restaurant chain in Detroit used radio to boost happy hour attendance, leading to spikes in both visits and customer dwell time.

Advertisers also found success with retail sales lift studies using shopper card and receipt data. A candy brand targeting sports fans during the Super Bowl saw a 1.04% lift in sales and exceeded national ROAS benchmarks. Meanwhile, a lottery app’s campaign drove 100,000 downloads using pixel-based measurement across podcasts and streaming platforms.

Some of the most important measurement tools? Real-time campaign optimization, use of pixel tracking instead of promo codes, and longer attribution windows, with only 8% of radio ad impact occurring in the first 20 minutes.

New technologies like Audacy’s AI-powered attribution model, created in partnership with Claritas, now make it possible to tie even broadcast radio exposure directly to web conversions and purchases. One case study using this tech revealed more than 22,000 attributed conversions from a regional campaign.

Lastly the study highlighted the benefits of unifying over-the-air and digital audio strategies for maximum effect. Listeners exposed to audio ads across radio, streaming, and podcasts were found to be twice as likely to make a purchase.

The full spring 2025 State of Audio update is now available.