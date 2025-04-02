Countdown to NAB Show 2025: Benztown’s Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes

With NAB Show 2025 just days away, Radio Ink continues our special series of conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators. Today, we sit down with Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes to talk AI in production, tech trends to watch on the show floor, and how this year’s event is setting the stage for radio’s future.

Radio Ink: Last year, you said you felt more optimistic about AI in radio than you did the year before. As we approach NAB Show 2025, where are you now in terms of AI’s role in the day-to-day operations of Benztown or the industry more broadly?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: I remember two years ago just being completely panicked about it. And one year ago, in the conversation you’re recalling now, I was definitely a lot more optimistic. I’d say I’m continuing on that optimistic trajectory about AI. It’s become incredibly useful in our day-to-day. Candidly, I use it multiple times a day, whether it’s helping me write a memo or helping us work on a commercial. We use it quite often and already have it integrated into a couple of our systems. Personally, I’m a big proponent of it.

There are still a lot of things to work out, especially in terms of copyright, particularly on the music side of the business. But overall, it’s been a really cool tool for us.

Radio Ink: What AI advancements or tech demos are you most excited to check out at NAB Show 2025, especially when it comes to production tools, editing workflows, or voice technology?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: I’ll definitely be stopping by the showcase and checking out our partner’s booth at ENCO and SpecAI, of course. I’m also really curious to see what Veritone is bringing this year. We have some friends over there, and they’ve developed phenomenal AI when it comes to cataloging and what they’re able to do. I’m very interested in their latest tech.

I’m also interested in how AI is being used in the editing process—how Adobe and some of the DAWs we use are adapting to it, which is crucial on the production side of the business. And of course, AI voice tech – it’s really evolving. I shouldn’t even say “starting” anymore; it’s been around for a few years, but it keeps getting better sonically. I’m particularly excited to see what Amazon will showcase in terms of their new AI voices.

Radio Ink: NAB Show is a place where industry optimism and realism meet. What’s the overall mood you’re expecting this year from station owners and vendors?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: It’s a tough time right now. We’ve all seen it – there have been a lot of layoffs this year. There’s no doubt revenue is down across local, national, and network. So yes, we’re struggling. Some of that is certainly due to economic headwinds. And I think a lot of what’s happening under the new administration has been, for lack of a better word, dramatic. Advertisers are being conservative. Tariffs are a real concern, not just for automotive but for many national advertisers who rely on foreign parts and supplies, which is significant.

So, overall, we’ve got headwinds. I am optimistic about the back half of the year, and I’m hopeful we’ll see a turnaround. But to be candid, it’s definitely a bit of a melancholy moment. That’s why I’m looking forward to getting re-energized at NAB.

On a bright note, our party – and I know we’ll get into this – has the most RSVPs we’ve ever had, so it looks like attendance will be strong.

Radio Ink: On a hopeful note for the future of the industry, last year you hosted a BEA panel that drew a strong crowd of future broadcasters. This year, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, where you serve on the board, is sponsoring the NAB Show Career Fair.

Why do you think it’s so critical right now for the industry to prioritize the next generation?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: First and foremost, congratulations to you. You’re moderating a panel on Sunday with Dana Schaefer and Liane Sousa – both incredible talents – with lessons from previous Radio Ink 30 and Under 30 Superstars.

I can’t emphasize enough how important the work you, Heather Birks at BEA, Dana, Liane, Hannah [Schoettmer], and Susan [Aksu] (who work with us at Benztown) are doing for the future of this industry. Young people in the business help us transform and evolve into a more creative and engaging medium. They bring a breath of fresh air that’s absolutely essential.

In my opinion, we need new ideas, and that’s why I’m so passionate about the BEA and its mission. The more we can do to engage college students and young people in both radio and television, the better off we’ll all be. That probably didn’t answer your specific question, but is that close enough? Let me know if you want me to get more specific.

Something that you, Deborah [Parenti], and everyone at Radio Ink have done a great job with is bridging the gap between industry leaders and helping us work more collectively. I think that’s what’s going to make us a more formidable opponent to our biggest competition, which is digital – streaming companies and all that content available online. That’s far more of a threat than the radio station across the street.

Radio Ink: Benztown is also teaming with the RAB to help give BEA attendees, these talent of tomorrow, special NAB Show floor tours, correct?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: Yes! We’ll also be at the ENCO booth in the West Hall – number 1743 – with our partners at Compass Media Networks. SpecAI will be on full display. RAB President Mike Hulvey will also be doing a ton of interviews, where they’ll be interviewing a bunch of radio executives. It’s going to be great.

Radio Ink: If you were giving a “Chachi’s Tour of NAB,” what stops would be on your must-see list this year?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: I’m no Fred Jacobs or Paul Jacobs with their CES tours, but if I were leading one, here are a few booths I’d hit: visit Joe D’Angelo and the Xperi booth – always great.

You’ll also want to make sure to attend the NAB Welcome on Monday at 10a on the Main Stage. Our friend Mike McVay will be doing a fireside chat with Stephen A. Smith. Have you seen the beef between Stephen A. and LeBron James? It’s worth going just to hear what Stephen A. has to say next.

Curtis LeGeyt will be there as well, and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will be presenting Delilah with the Insight Award. That’s a big deal. [LABF Board Co-Chairs] Jack Goodman and Heidi Raphael will be there.

Also, a quick plug for the Broadcasters Foundation of America. I’ll be playing in their golf tournament—the Philip J. Lombardo Memorial—on Sunday at Las Vegas Country Club. It’s always a phenomenal event. Scott Herman, Tim McCarthy, and the board do an incredible job supporting our broadcast community. A lot of people need their services right now more than ever. It’s a great organization.

Radio Ink: Not only are you a broadcaster, you’re a podcaster with Chachi Loves Everybody. What are you looking forward to seeing in that space?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: Buzz Knight, who had a hugely successful run as VP of Programming for Greater Media and Beasley and now writes for you all, now hosts a great podcast. He’s doing a session on Sunday about radio and podcast success stories, focused on cross-promotion and how both platforms can benefit. If you’re in radio or podcasting, it’s worth checking out.

Radio Ink: Cocktails and Conversation has become a key gathering spot for radio’s decision-makers and, as you said, it gets bigger every year. How do these more informal settings help advance ideas that may not come up during the more structured panels and sessions?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: What I love about Cocktails and Conversation, Radio Ink‘s Forecast, and what the RAB and Mike Hulvey do is that they bring everyone together to collaborate and share ideas. Whether it’s creating more engaging content or running our stations more efficiently, those conversations help move the industry forward. That ties right back into the AI discussion – we need to embrace new tech that helps us operate better while still producing phenomenal, engaging content.