After A Half Decade, Kevin Ryder Returns to LA’s KROQ

Los Angeles’ KROQ is bringing Radio Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Ryder back to its airwaves to host weekday afternoons. His return to the station comes after a three-year run in afternoons at Meruelo Media’s KLOS, which concluded earlier this year.

Ryder is best known as one-half of The Kevin & Bean Show, which he started on the “World Famous” station in 1990 with Gene “Bean” Baxter and ran until Bean’s retirement in 2019. Ryder continued to host mornings until he was let go by Audacy in March 2020.

KROQ Senior Vice President of Programming Kevin Weatherly commented, “Kevin Ryder is a Radio Hall of Fame Broadcaster who spent most of his adult life waking up SoCal with his former partner Bean. Their authentic and irreverent morning show is legendary, and I’ve had the privilege of having a front-row seat for the majority of it. Kevin’s return to KROQ in afternoons is a full circle moment in the best way possible.”

Kevin said, “I spent half of my life with my fellow favorite weirdos, helping to make KROQ an iconic radio station and a global destination to foster and nurture musical groups. It was also a home for many LA listeners, and with my old boss back programming KROQ, I’m excited to be speaking my own version of the English language again at the station I love.”

With the schedule change, current afternoon host Megan Holiday will move to evenings.