Magicians Penn & Teller to Be Recognized at NAB Show 2025

Storied staples of the Las Vegas Strip, Penn & Teller, are set to receive a special honor at NAB Show 2025, celebrating the duo’s five decades of entertainment. The magicians will be honored with the Television Chairman’s Award on April 8 during the We Are Broadcasters presentation.

The NAB Television Chairman’s Award celebrates individuals for exceptional contributions to the art and craft of television. First presented in 2009, past honorees include Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Terry Crews, Mario Lopez, and last year’s recipient, Jennifer Hudson.

Their history includes the Emmy-winning Penn & Teller: BS!, their BAFTA-nominated documentary Tim’s Vermeer, and appearances across a wide range of genres that blend magic, comedy, and commentary. Their current series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, is in its 11th season.

Their accolades include a Writers Guild Award, an Emmy Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

NAB Joint Board Chair Perry Sook said, “Penn & Teller have transformed the landscape of television and entertainment, creating a thrilling fusion of magic, comedy, and bold social commentary that continues to resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere. Their creativity and profound influence have set a new bar for what’s possible in the entertainment world.”

The We Are Broadcasters session will also include the presentation of the Digital Leadership Award, the Engineering Achievement Awards for Radio and Television, and other industry honors.