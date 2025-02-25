NAB To Honor Broadcast Radio Engineer Paul Shulins In Vegas

The National Association of Broadcasters has named Paul Shulins and Dennis Wallace as the recipients of the 2025 NAB Engineering Achievement Awards. They will be honored during the We Are Broadcasters Awards on April 8 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, established in 1959, recognize individuals for their significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.

Paul Shulins, recipient of the 2025 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award, has worked in radio engineering for 45 years. He is the co-owner of Over The Air RF Consulting, specializing in broadcast coverage studies, FCC applications, frequency coordination, and antenna protection systems. Shulins pioneered the use of drone technology for infrared tower measurements, improving performance while reducing costs for broadcasters.

Previously, Shulins served as vice president and chief technology officer at Burk Technology and spent 29 years as head of engineering for Greater Media’s Boston FM stations. He holds an SBE Radio Engineer Certification and is a member of both the Society of Broadcast Engineers and the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers.

Shulins has also contributed extensively to broadcast education and research. As a past president of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, he co-chaired the BTS Broadcast Symposium and helped establish the Best Student Paper Award in collaboration with NAB. He authored multiple chapters in the NAB Engineering Handbook.

Dennis Wallace, managing partner at Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace, LLC, has been named the recipient of the 2025 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award. A consulting engineer since 1997, Wallace has led numerous broadcast transmission projects, regulatory initiatives, and RF field testing programs, including work on HDTV and ATSC 3.0.