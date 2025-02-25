Beasley Elevates Sarah Weaver to Lead Fayetteville Operations

Beasley Media Group has promoted Sarah Weaver to Operations Manager for its six Fayetteville radio stations. Weaver will continue as Program Director for WKML 95.7 and co-host of Big Wake-UP with Don Chase & Sarah.

Weaver joined WKML in 2016, becoming Program Director in 2023.

Beasley Media Group Regional Vice President Mac Edwards commented, “Sarah has been an integral part of our success in Fayetteville, and this well-deserved promotion reflects her dedication, leadership, and passion for excellence. Her deep understanding of our brands, audience, and market dynamics makes her the perfect choice to help drive our continued success.”

Weaver said, “I want to thank Team Beasley for continuing to support and invest in my personal growth and learning within the company. It is a privilege to help build these six fantastic brands to new heights and lead our exceptional Fayetteville talent. I look forward to aiding in the success of the Fayetteville market and our legendary stations.”