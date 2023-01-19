Sarah Weaver Promoted to PD at WKML

Beasley says Sarah Weaver has been promoted to the role of program director at WKML (95.7 FM) in Fayetteville.

Weaver joined the station as a media personality in 2016 and was named co-host of The Big Wake-Up morning show the following year. She previously served as the music director and assistant program director of the station prior to this week’s promotion.

“Sarah has worked hard for this promotion and I’m so happy that she has accepted the position of program director at the legendary 95.7 WKML,” Tee Gentrey, the vice president of brand strategy and regional operations manager in Fayetteville and Augusta for Beasley, said in a statement. “Sarah has a strong passion for local radio and country music. I can’t wait to cheer her on as she does great things with Beasley Media Group!”