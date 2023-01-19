Amazon’s Audible is distributing a new podcast that re-creates iconic interviews with celebrities who appeared in the articles — yes, the articles — published over the years by Playboy Magazine.

The Playboy Interviews: Icons & Iconoclasts will see Rosanna Arquette, Taye Diggs, Michael Shannon, Maya Hawk and others voice seven of the most iconic Playboy interview conversations with celebrities during its long history.

The series will feature an introduction by journalist Molly Jong-Fast, whose mother, Fear of Flying author Erica Jong, was interviewed by Playboy in 1975. She will speak to the importance of the interviews covered in the series, and why they should be celebrated.

“I hope these interviews can serve as inspiration for subject and journalist alike,” Maya Hawke, who will re-create the interview with Helen Gurley Brown, said on Thursday. “An interview often reaches more people than the art you are being interviewed about. It was an honor to be asked and to gain a better understanding of brave women with big mouths and sharp minds.”

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce these iconic Playboy Interviews to a new generation of Playboy fans,” said Rachel Webber, Playboy’s Chief Brand Officer. “The Playboy Interviews: Icons & Iconoclasts is a deep dive into the evolving cultural perceptions and the American psyche – each of these iconic conversations feels just as relevant today as they did decades ago. We’re very grateful to our partnership with Audio Up and their Chief Creative Officer, Jimmy Jellinek, whose personal passion for the material led to a truly magical creative result, and to our collaboration with Audible, who provides the perfect premium home for this series.”

“We’re in the business of creating premium audio entertainment,” said Audio Up’s Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek. “Audible has been wonderful in helping us create ambitious, genre defining work. With The Playboy Interviews: Icons & Iconoclasts, the pedigree of the IP and the talent involved in this series speaks volumes to our ambitions. As the podcast space becomes more saturated, quality becomes the differentiating factor, and Audio Up is perfectly positioned to be the HBO or A24 of Audio.”

The Playboy Interviews can be streamed on Audible HERE.