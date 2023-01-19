Kaylin Mozden to Host Mid-Days in Columbia

Cumulus Media has tapped Kaylin Mozden to serve as on-air host for WTCB (106.7 FM) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mozden, who was named one of Radio Ink’s “30 and Under Superstars,” will be heard on the station weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting January 26.

“We are excited to welcome Kaylin to the Cumulus Columbia, SC team,” Ronnie Ramone, the station’s program director, said on Thursday. “She’ll bring a fresh perspective to WTCB, and I know she’ll make an instant connection with our listeners on the air and on our social media platforms. Kaylin has gained so much experience in the industry in such a short amount of time. That will serve her well as we look to take this station to the next level.”

“I’m thrilled that my next chapter begins with the powerhouse team of individuals at Cumulus Columbia,” Mozden said. “Since the conversations began, I knew B106.7 would be a good fit for me, and I am truly thankful for the opportunity. 2023 is the year of new beginnings, and I’m so excited to do what I love and make a difference in a new city!”