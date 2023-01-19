Key Appoints Iverson to Senior Account Executive Role

Syndicate Key Networks has appointed Mike Iverson to the role of senior account executive, where he will represent clients like Bloomberg Radio to unlock new sales opportunities and revenue streams for the company.

Iverson will report to Key Networks President of Sales Jason Wilberding and will be based in Las Vegas.

“Mike is the consummate marketing and sales innovator with excellent relationships spanning his 30+ years as a broadcast professional,” Wilberding said in a statement. “I have worked with Mike at Viacom/CBS, Spanish Broadcasting and iHeart/Premiere, and have competed with him, as well. His creative approach to working with clients makes him an outstanding addition to Key Networks.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the incredible team at Key Networks and to work with a fresh-thinking, entrepreneurial company setting new standards for radio syndication with pre-eminent brands like Bloomberg Radio,” Iverson said. “It is energizing to have the opportunity to move quickly and effectively for clients in an environment that feels much like a start-up. I’m also thrilled to join forces once again with Jason Wilberding.”

Iverson joins Key Networks from Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, where he was SVP, Sales and Corporate Partnerships for over 10 years. He brings over three decades of media and marketing sales and leadership experience to Key Networks.