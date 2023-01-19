Audacy Promotes 3 at Alternative Rock Clusters

Audacy has promoted three to executive roles overseeing various alternative rock clusters throughout the company.

Christine Malovets now serves as Audacy’s vice president of alternative programming and operations, and will continue to work in the role of regional vice president for WDZH (98.7 FM) in Detroit and WINS-HD2 (92.3 FM) in New York City.

Additionally, Ross Mahoney has been promoted to the regional vice president role at WSFS (104.3 FM, The Shark) in Miami; he will continue to oversee programming at KRBZ (96.5 FM) in Kansas City, WQMP (101.9 FM) in Orlando and WRXL (102.1 FM) in Richmond.

Meanwhile, Brad Steiner has been promoted to regional brand manager of WRXL, and will continue in the same role at WDZH, WSFS and WINS-HD2.

Audacy released the following information about the trio of alternative rock executives:

Christine fell in love with alternative radio in the 90s and began her programming career at her hometown station, WBRU in Providence. Her radio journey included stops in Philadelphia (Y100), and Chicago (Q101) before landing in New York to join Audacy in 2018. Aside from serving as Regional Vice President of Alternative Programming for multiple markets, Christine is proud of her involvement with Audacy’s “I’m Listening” initiative, using the power of talk to provide mental health resources and support.

Ross started in radio in 1996 at WPBZ “103.1 The Buzz” in West Palm Beach, FL where he served as Music Director, Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Host until December 2011. Programming stops followed at WRMR Modern Rock 98.7 in Wilmington, NC from 2013 to 2016, KXTE X107.5 in Las Vegas from 2016 to 2020. Ross returned to Audacy in July of 2022 as Regional Vice President of Alternative where he currently oversees programming for WQMP-FM in Orlando, KRBZ-FM in Kansas City and WRXL-FM in Richmond.

From the age of 19, Brad has dedicated his life to radio. It took creativity to get in the door though, starting from a college campus live broadcast where he begged to be hired which eventually led to changing his boss’ oil…whatever it took, Brad did it. That drive has spanned over 20 years, multiple formats, dayparts, and programming roles. After 20 years in Chattanooga as Assistant Program Director of WDOD, he left to rebuild WZRH-FM in New Orleans into the regional success it is today, leading it through recovery from Hurricane Ida damage that destroyed the 1,000 foot broadcast tower. Brad joined Audacy’s alternative team as a Regional Brand Manager in 2022.