Romero Tapped for CRO Spot at United Stations

United Stations has hired Eric V. Romero to serve as the company’s chief revenue officer.

In his role, Romero will oversee the company’s advertising sales efforts, including its traditional radio network, digital audio and video revenue streams available to advertisers and marketers. He succeeds Greg Janoff, who will transition to a consulting role with the company.

“We want to thank Greg for his contributions and leadership and are thrilled to continue having him as an advisor to United Stations,” Nick Verbitsky, the chairman and CEO of United Stations, said on Thursday. “Eric is a talented and energized sales executive whose commitment to serving the advertising community is well documented. His ability to create marketing partnerships for some of the world’s biggest companies and his understanding of event programming is a perfect fit with our current mission.”

“United Stations has an incredible trajectory, and impressive leadership starting from the top. I am both eager, and enthusiastic to shape their future as part of the team,” Romero said in a statement.

Romero will report to Verbitsky. He joins the company after serving as the senior director of network sales for Fútbol de Primera, the exclusive Spanish-language domestic audio rights holder to the FIFA 2022 World Cup tournament.