Powers to Receive Chernoff Award at BSM Summit

Jimmy Powers of WXYT (97.1 FM, The Ticket) in Detroit will receive the Mark Chernoff Award at the 2023 Barrett Sports Media Summit in March.

The award is named after long-time WFAN (660 AM, 101.9 FM) program director Mark Chernoff and is given to a sports radio programmer who shows strong leadership skills, creativity, excellence across platforms and a consistent ability to deliver results.

“It’s such a great honor not only to be mentioned in the same breath with Mark Chernoff, but to receive the ‘Mark Chernoff Award’ is really, really cool,” Powers said in a statement on Thursday. “With so many great program directors across the country who are deserving of this award, I truly appreciate the recognition.”

“Jimmy has done an amazing job over the years running 97.1, The Ticket,” Chernoff said. “He knows how to work with talent, and maintain balance while managing relationships with the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons, which is not an easy job. The ratings remain high, and the Ticket continues to be one of America’s top sports stations, which reflects the great work Jimmy has done as the station’s program director.”

“For years, The Ticket has been one of the best brands sports radio has to offer, and though many deserve credit for helping the station create consistent success, none are more responsible or deserving than their exceptional brand leader, Jimmy Powers,” added BSM President Jason Barrett. “Jimmy has done a magnificent job guiding one of the crown jewels of sports radio, and I’m thrilled that our industry voters took notice of the fantastic work he’s done.”

The 2023 BSM Summit will start March 21, 2023, and run the course of two days. It will be held at the Founders Club at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles. For more information, go HERE.