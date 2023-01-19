Special Rates Revealed for CRS 2023

New discounted rates for students and unemployed individuals have been revealed for the 2023 Country Radio Seminar.

The price for admission to CRS 2023 for those who are unemployed is $199 and will be offered to those who found themselves out of work since the previous year’s seminar. The student rate has been revealed at $149.

Single-day passes are also available, limited to two day passes per person, at a rate of $249, and includes access to panels, speakers and luncheons, except Friday’s New Faces of Country Music show.

