iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcasts has released a new true crime show called Murder in Miami, produced by Lauren Bright Pacheco and Phil Stanford.

The show follows up on the duo’s true crime podcast Murder in Oregon, and explores the nefarious world of former airline pilot Lamar Chester who died shortly after being charged in connection with a major drug smuggling ring.

The program will be hosted by Pacheco and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app and all popular podcast platforms.